Up-and-coming Alabama restaurant chain opens another new location this month

An up-and-coming Alabama restaurant chain is opening another new location this month, and residents couldn't be happier.

Alabama is quickly becoming a hot spot for new restaurants, and the latest restaurant to open its doors is SUPER CHIX.

With the opening of its third Alabama restaurant, SUPER CHIX is poised to become a significant player in the state's restaurant scene.

The new eatery is located in the Town Madison Shopping Center at 100 Moon Shot Drive. It promises to provide a unique dining experience for residents of Madison and the surrounding area.

The new Madison location offers everything that fans of the brand have come to expect, including made-from-scratch chicken sandwiches, tenders, and fried pickles. In addition, the restaurant will offer a selection of local craft beers, making it the perfect spot for a casual lunch or dinner.

The restaurant's founders are committed to using only the freshest ingredients. This dedication to quality ensures that every guest enjoys a delicious, satisfying meal.

With its convenient location and delicious food, SUPER CHIX will become a favorite among Madison residents.

The Madison location is the fourth SUPER CHIX restaurant to open in the US in 2022. The owners anticipate many additional restaurant openings in the coming months. Next to open will be restaurant locations in Knoxville, Tennessee, and Flowood, Mississippi.

So far, the restaurant chain has gotten a lot of support from the communities that it serves, and the owners are confident that they will continue to grow nationwide.

Whether you're looking for a quick bite or a relaxing evening out, SUPER CHIX will become one of your favorite places to eat in Alabama.