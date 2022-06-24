Popular restaurant in Hawaii closing after 16 years due to rising food prices

A popular restaurant in Hawaii is shutting down after serving the community for over 16 years due to rising food prices.

Good Life Studio/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Restaurant closures have become all too common in recent months, and today is no different. Dean's Drive Inn, a popular eatery in Hawaii, is shutting its doors after 16 years of business.

Known for its Hawaiian cuisine, Dean's Drive Inn has been a local favorite for many years. However, the recent rising cost of food and supplies has made it impossible for the restaurant to stay in business.

Dean's Drive Inn was always busy. Their most popular menu items were ahi cakes and teriyaki burgers. The eatery garnered an impressive 4.5 rating on Google reviews.

The restaurant located at 45-270 William Henry Road in Kaneohe has been open since 2006. Unfortunately, its last day will be July 10, 2022.

In an online post, the owners of the restaurant, Dean and Dee Mishima, explained that the rising cost of food and supplies is the primary reason for the closure. They also encouraged anyone with gift cards to stop by the restaurant and use them before they close the business in early July.

This is yet another example of how the pandemic has decimated the restaurant industry. The pandemic has been tough on everyone, but it has been especially hard on small businesses. Many restaurants have closed recently due to food price increases, worker shortages, and supply chain challenges.

While the closure of Dean's Drive Inn is undoubtedly a loss for the community, it sadly seems to be part of a more significant economic trend.