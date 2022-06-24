Family-owned Ohio restaurant closes after 24 years due to worker shortage

A popular family-owned restaurant in Ohio closed its doors for good this week because the owner could not find enough workers to keep the eatery in business.

Zelijkosantrac/Getty Images/Canva Pro

With so many restaurants struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic, it's not surprising to hear that yet another one is closing its doors. The Wellington Grille in Beavercreek, Ohio, has closed its doors after 22 years in business.

Mary Miller, who owned the restaurant with her brother, Ray, told local reporters that the last day of operation for The Wellington Grille was Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Miller stated that she decided it was time to close the restaurant because she is 81 years old and has been dealing with staffing shortages since the coronavirus pandemic began. There have been times when Miller has been required to do manual labor, such as washing dishes, to keep the restaurant open.

The Wellington Grille is just one of many restaurants that have had to close in recent months due to food price increases, worker shortages, and supply chain challenges.

Food prices have increased, making it difficult for restaurants to turn a profit. Worker shortages have also been an issue, as many staff members have left the industry or been unable to work.

Additionally, supply chain disruptions have made it difficult for restaurants to get the ingredients they need in a timely manner. It's unfortunate that many small businesses are facing these difficult times.

The Wellington Grille will undoubtedly be missed by those who have come to know and love it over the years.