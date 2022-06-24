Popular Minnesota restaurant closing at the end of June

A popular restaurant in Minnesota is closing its doors for good at the end of the month after serving customers for over seven years.

Johnny Greig/Getty Images/Canva Pro

The Sheridan Room restaurant in northeast Minneapolis is shuttering at the end of the month, joining a long list of restaurants that have closed in recent months.

The restaurant, located at 337 13th Avenue NE, announced on Tuesday that it will be open through June and will close after its last day of service next Thursday, June 30, 2022.

In a statement posted on its website and social media accounts, The Sheridan Room cited "both personal reasons and business reasons for closing" but didn't share any specifics.

The Sheridan Room was once a popular restaurant in northeast Minneapolis. Unfortunately, the closure is just one of many recently, as restaurants have struggled to cope with food price increases, worker shortages, and supply chain challenges.

While the exact cause of the Sheridan Room's closure has not been announced, at least some of these factors likely played a role. Unfortunately, this is just one example of how the current challenges facing the restaurant industry are having a real and tangible impact on businesses across the country.

As we continue to see closures in this sector, it is clear that these challenges are far from over. Many restaurants have closed their doors recently, and more will likely follow suit in the coming weeks and months.

So far, there doesn't seem to be any end to the challenges facing the restaurant industry.