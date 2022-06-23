Popular California restaurant abruptly announces closure this weekend

A popular restaurant in California is set to close its doors for the last time this weekend.

Aliaksandrbarysenka/Canva Pro

It's always disappointing when a popular restaurant closes, but today's economic climate makes it challenging for many restaurants to stay in business.

With the rising cost of food and labor, plus the increasing competition from delivery and take-out options, it's becoming harder and harder for restaurants to make a profit. As a result, we're seeing more and more restaurants closing their doors.

Bar Restaurant was one of the hottest spots on Sunset Boulevard. But now, after years of success, the one-time hotspot is calling it quits. The final dinner service will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022.

The surprise shutter was announced Tuesday on Instagram. In the post, the owner said they held on as long as possible and are proud of what they accomplished. But it's finally time to call it quits.

The restaurant was known for its European-influenced, seasonal eatery with classic French fare and a modern vibe.

Bar Restaurant's chef Doug Rankin told reporters, "we were white-hot" when the eatery opened in 2019. However, due to prolonged closures due to the pandemic, the restaurant suffered and could not bounce back.

Rankin believes the restaurant would be a success today if the pandemic had not disrupted their business. In the end, the owners kept the restaurant open as long as they could but finally decided it was best to call it quits.

While it is sad to see the restaurant go, its loyal patrons will never forget the good times there. We wish the owners the best as they move on to the next chapter in their lives.