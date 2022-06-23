Pennsylvania farm and garden store shutting down after 47 years

A popular Pennsylvania farm and garden supply store will be closing its doors for good at the end of June.

Petar Chernaev/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Thursday, June 30th, MF Supko Farm & Garden Supply in Osceola Mills will close its doors for the last time.

The popular farm and garden store, which has been open for nearly 50 years, is owned by Mike and Pat Supko. The store has been a fixture in the community, selling everything from chicken feed and straw to pet food, lawn seed, and plant fertilizer.

Supko says that the decision to close the business is mainly due to the increasing costs of freight and supplies. This is an issue that affects many businesses in the community, and it has made it difficult for the business to remain profitable.

Although he is sad to see the store close, Supko says he is looking forward to the next chapter in his life.

At 87 years old, he plans to use the extra time to travel with his wife. Although they have not yet decided on a destination, Supko says they would like to visit the Midwest. But, no matter where the future takes them, the Supkos will always cherish the memories of their time spent serving the community.

The closure of MF Supko Farm & Garden Supply will be a loss for the community of Osceola Mills.

However, Mike and Pat Supko have enjoyed serving their customers over the years and are looking forward to their next adventure. We wish them all the best.