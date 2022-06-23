Missouri nurse opens new restaurant after her favorite breakfast cafe closed down

When this Missouri nurse's favorite breakfast cafe closed, she decided to open her restaurant.

Jacob Lund/Canva Pro

In a world where there is plenty of negative news to report, today, we're bringing you a positive story that we hope will leave you feeling inspired and uplifted.

45-year-old Secil Schodroski is a nurse practitioner who operates a wellness center and in-home care business in Imperial. She describes herself as a "serial entrepreneur." This week the busy mom opened a brand new restaurant in Imperial called "At Sunrise."

The restaurant, which just had its grand opening on Saturday, June 18, 2022, is located at 1277 Main Street in Imperial.

Schodroski said she used to stop by the Sunrise Restaurant on Jeffco Boulevard for breakfast until it closed last summer. When the restaurant closed, she hired many of the employees who worked there to come work at her home health care business so that they wouldn't be left without a job.

Then she started wondering what she could do to re-open the restaurant.

Schodroski said that the idea to open a new restaurant in town came about because she "just wanted a nice place to eat breakfast," and there weren't many upscale breakfast spots in the area that served things like fried green tomatoes, crabcake benedict, and chicken and waffles.

Having started two successful businesses in the area, Schodroski feels she has what it takes to make the restaurant succeed.

She understands the challenges other restaurants have faced recently with supply chain issues and worker shortages but maintains that this is important to her, so she'll find a way to make it work.

Schodroski says she is committed to hiring at least sixteen people from the community to work in the restaurant. She also plans to host live music events in the space on weekends.

We wish Secil Schodroski all the best. She is certainly an ambitious woman and a valuable part of the Imperial community. If you can, stop by the new At Sunrise restaurant and enjoy a delicious meal.