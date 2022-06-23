Popular Texas restaurant's abrupt closure surprises employees and longtime patrons

One of the oldest restaurants in Texas closed its doors for good this month, leaving many locals who frequented the eatery feeling surprised and disappointed.

Bojanikus/Getty Images/Canva Pro

The Hallmark Restaurant has been a staple of the Killeen community for the last forty years. However, despite being one of the oldest restaurants in the area and a favorite spot for local patrons, the popular eatery abruptly closed down the business last week.

The restaurant was known for its home-style cooking and friendly atmosphere.

According to reports, employees, including one woman who had worked for the restaurant for over twenty years, were given just a few days' notice that the restaurant would be closing.

That is unfortunate because it put the employees who depended on their paychecks from the restaurant in a tough spot. Had the restaurant given its employees more notice that it would be closing, they would have had more time to find work elsewhere.

The news of the restaurant’s closure has left many locals feeling sad and disappointed. Hallmark was more than just a place to get a good meal for those who frequented the eatery over the years. It was also a place to connect with others in the community.

The restaurant closure is a significant loss for the community, and its impact will be felt for years to come.

While the Hallmark Restaurant will be missed by many, its closure is symbolic of the changing times in Killeen. As the city continues to grow and evolve, longtime residents must say goodbye to familiar landmarks that have defined their community for generations.