Popular restaurant group opening new location in Oregon this month

A popular restaurant group responsible for many successful eateries throughout the country is opening a new location in Oregon this weekend.

Filadendron/Getty Images/Canva Pro

There's nothing like the feeling of excitement when a new restaurant opens in town. The anticipation of trying something new, the buzz of excitement in the air, and the chance to be one of the first people to experience it – it's all part of the fun.

Sesame Collective is responsible for many successful eateries throughout the country, and their latest concept, Dolly Olive, is sure to be a hit with Portland foodies.

The highly anticipated Italian-inspired eatery will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The restaurant is located at 527 SW 12th Avenue in Portland and offers a unique dining experience with a focus on simple, high quality ingredients.

The owners have put a lot of thought into the menu, and there is something for everyone.

Fresh pasta, wood-fired bread, and seasonal produce are just a few of the things you can expect at Dolly Olive. And, of course, no Italian meal would be complete without a glass (or two) of wine. Thankfully, Dolly Olive has an extensive wine list with plenty of Italian varieties to choose from.

Some of the fan favorites will include the pasta program with three different rotating noodle dishes and house-baked focaccia that changes with the seasons.

Dolly Olive is sure to please whether you're in the mood for a quick bite or a leisurely meal. So mark your calendars for June 29th, and check out Dolly Olive when it opens its doors next week.