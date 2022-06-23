Chicago to host Pride in the Park festival and parade this weekend

This weekend, Chicago will be hosting its annual Pride in the Park festival and parade.

Mixmike/Getty Images/Canva Pro

It's that time of year again when Chicago comes together to celebrate Pride Month and the city's LGBTA community.

This weekend, the city will be hosting its Pride in the Park festival on Saturday and the annual Pride Parade on Sunday.

Both events are expected to draw large crowds of people from all walks of life, who will come together to enjoy music, food, and entertainment.

The Pride Parade will be particularly exciting this year, as it is expected to be one of the largest turnouts in recent years. All are welcome to join in on the fun and show their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

The parade will feature many different floats and marchers, including contingents from local businesses, community groups, and more.

Street closures will begin on Sunday morning, and the parade will start at noon at Montrose Avenue and Broadway. It will wind its way through the city's north side before ending in Lincoln Park. This year's Pride Parade is sure to be a fun and festive event for all.

Pride in The Park, an outdoor music festival and immersive pride experience in Grant Park, also takes place this weekend on Saturday. Headliners include The Chainsmokers and Alesso. There will also be performances by Daya, Saucy Santana, DJ J. Worra, Rebecca Black, and many more.

Chicago will be alive with pride this weekend, so be sure to check out one or both of these fantastic events.