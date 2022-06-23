Popular Indiana restaurant closed due to hiring and supply chain challenges

Another popular Indiana restaurant has closed its doors for good, citing hiring challenges and supply chain issues as the main culprits for shutting down the business.

Shironosov/Getty Images/Canva Pro

As the economy continues to wreak havoc on the restaurant industry, another popular eatery has bid farewell to Indiana diners.

Next Door American Eatery, located at 4573 N. College Avenue in the Meridian-Kessler neighborhood, served its last meal on Saturday, becoming yet another casualty of the current economic climate.

Four years ago, Next Door American Eatery opened its doors at 4573 N. College Avenue in Indianapolis.

The restaurant, part of the Kitchen Restaurant Group, quickly became a popular spot for locals looking for a casual dining experience. It served lunch and dinner dishes made from locally grown produce.

Interestingly, the Kitchen Restaurant Group, based in Colorado, was co-founded by Kimbal Musk, brother of the famous Tesla and SpaceX founder, Elon Musk.

However, the restaurant faced continuous challenges with hiring and getting essential supplies, leading them to close its doors.

According to Sam Hallak, chief operating officer for The Kitchen Restaurant Group, these challenges made it too difficult to keep the business open.

Saturday was the restaurant's last day of service, and it will not be reopening. But unfortunately, this is just one example of how the restaurant industry's hiring and supply chain issues can lead to businesses permanently closing their doors.

With so many restaurants struggling to stay afloat, it’s doubtful that we’ve seen the last of closings and bankruptcies in the coming months.

We wish the owners the best as they move on to other business ventures.