Ecommerce giant develops Alexa program that lets you "hear" from deceased loved ones

Amazon recently revealed that they are working on a program powered by artificial intelligence that would allow Alexa to mimic the voice of deceased loved ones so that users can continue to have "communication experiences" with those they've lost.

Ibrar Hussain/Canva Pro

In recent years, Amazon has established itself as a significant player in online retail. Their massive selection of items and quick delivery times have become a go-to source for many consumers.

But Amazon is not content to rest on its laurels. They are constantly looking for new ways to improve their offerings and stay ahead of the competition. One area that they have been exploring is artificial intelligence.

Now, Amazon is taking its AI research in a new direction to create a program that can mimic the voice of your deceased loved ones. This technology is called "audio deep fakes."

In a recent keynote presentation, Rohit Prasad, Amazon’s head scientist for Alexa AI, demonstrated Alexa reading a story to a young boy in his deceased grandmother's voice.

You can watch the technology in action in the video below.

While this may seem like something straight out of a science fiction novel, Amazon is serious about making this a reality. With their history of innovation, there's no reason to doubt that they will succeed.

However, they have not yet announced plans to release this new program to the public.

Amazon has always been a company that is willing to take risks to innovate and provide customers with new and convenient products and services. Their latest venture into the world of artificial intelligence is no different.

What do you think about this?

Do you think it's a cool use of AI technology, or does it strike you as creepy?

Let us know what you think in the comments.