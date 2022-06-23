Popular Texas restaurant temporarily closed after inspector finds animal feces in food

A popular Texas pizza restaurant was just closed after a health inspector found animal feces in food that was to be served to customers.

It can be hard to keep rodents, bugs, and other critters at bay when operating a restaurant. However, customers expect that when they purchase food from an eatery, the restaurant has taken all necessary steps to comply with health code regulations.

Unfortunately, this is not always the case, and it is precisely what caused a Domino's Pizza location in Fort Worth to temporarily close this week.

The affected location is the Domino's Pizza, located at 7630 N. Beach Street in Forth Worth, Texas.

According to reports, health inspectors found rodent droppings in food that was being served to customers, as well as on several surfaces that were used to prepare food. The inspections took place between June 12th and the 18th.

The pizza restaurant will remain closed until it cleans and santizes the affected surfaces and can pass another inspection.

Rodents can carry disease, contaminate food, and damage property. Therefore, it's no surprise that health code violations related to these pests are taken very seriously. Restaurants that fail to keep their premises clean and free of critters risk losing customers and facing costly penalties.

When customers purchase food from a restaurant, they should be able to trust that the restaurant is maintaining high standards of cleanliness. Unfortunately, in this case, the Fort Worth Domino's location has fallen short.

Hopefully, they will be able to remedy this situation soon and implement better processes to prevent problems like this from occurring in the future.