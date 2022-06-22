Highly anticipated "designer" restaurant to open in Ohio this July

There's always something exciting going on in Ohio, and the opening of a new restaurant is definitely cause for celebration.

Elevate/Pexels/Canva Pro

It's always exciting when a new restaurant opens in town, especially when it comes with such an impressive resume.

Designer Kitchen, owned by "Chef Designer" Deshawn Howard, is set to open July 7, 2022, at 1509 E. Main St. in Columbus.

The eatery will offer dine-in space, as well as carry-out and delivery. The restaurant will also provide personal chef services, catering, and evening cooking classes. The space will also be available to rent for events.

According to reports, the menu will feature delicious dishes like smoked turkey sausage, rosemary potatoes, and lobster fries.

This will be the restaurant's second location. It was previously located in the food court of Eastland Mall. However, the Main Street location will offer patrons a more intimate dining experience.

The new spot on Main Street will be open Tuesday through Saturday, from 12-8 p.m. So mark your calendars and swing by for a bite. We can't wait to try it.