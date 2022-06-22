Pennsylvania man sentenced to 14 years in Russian maximum security prison

A Pennsylvania man was just sentenced to serve 14 years in a Russian maximum security prison.

Anette Anderson/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Marc Fogel, originally of Butler, Pennsylvania, was arrested in Russia last year. This week he was sentenced to serve 14 years in a maximum-security prison.

According to reports, Fogel had been living and working in Moscow. He held a position at the US Embassy and taught at an American school in Russia.

Following a necessary surgery for his back, Fogel started using medical marijuana to help ease some of the pain he was experiencing. It is unclear whether Fogel procured the marijuana from outside Russia or had a distributor within the country.

However, last year Fogel was stopped at the Moscow airport, where officials found what they are calling a "large scale" amount of cannabis. At that time, Fogel was detained by Russian authorities and held until his sentencing earlier this week.

At the sentencing, Fogel was convicted of possessing a large quantity of the illegal substance and sentenced to serve fourteen years in one of Russia's maximum-security prisons.

According to reports, Fogel claims that he was unaware that medical marijuana was illegal in Russia. This story is unfortunately similar to that of Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who was detained at a Russian airport because she had cannabis oil in her luggage.

Mark Fogel graduated from Butler Area Highschool in 1980. According to reports, his mother is alive and may still live in the Butler Area. Unfortunately, Fogel's father passed away in 2014.

It is a tragic story for someone who seemed to be doing well in his life and serves as a reminder of the risks of traveling with substances when unfamiliar with other countries' laws.