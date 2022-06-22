Major airline plans to cancel flights to several big cities

A major airline just announced that it would be canceling flights to at least four US cities for the indeterminant future.

Structuresxx/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Many airlines have had to cancel flights recently for various reasons. Unfortunately, American Airlines is no exception.

The popular airline recently announced that they would be canceling flights in at least four major cities across the US starting in September. The affected cities are Islip and Ithaca in New York, Dubuque, Iowa, and Toledo, Ohio. The airline did not indicate when the flights would resume.

According to the airline, the reason for the flight cancellations is a lack of pilots to fly the planes. During the pandemic, many pilots were laid off or given generous retirement packages because fewer people were flying.

However, now that air travel has resumed, there are not enough pilots to accommodate the number of scheduled flights. Therefore, more and more airlines are starting to cancel flights, especially those going to regional airports.

This is causing great inconvenience for passengers who have already booked their tickets. In addition, it is having a negative impact on the airline industry as a whole. If this trend continues, it could lead to even more flight cancellations and delays.

This cancellation by American Airlines is just one example of how the industry is still struggling to recover from the pandemic.

The airline is working to resolve the pilot shortage to resume normal operations as soon as possible. However, it could take some time as the process of becoming a pilot is not easy or quick.

It remains to be seen how long it will take for things to get back to normal. In the meantime, travelers will have to deal with the inconvenience of canceled flights and delayed plans.