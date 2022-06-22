Seymour set to host 2nd Annual Pride Event this weekend

The Seymour Pride event is a family-friendly way to support the LGBTA+ community. The outdoor event is free for all to attend.

Filippo Bacci/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Since 1969, the LGBTQ+ community and its allies have come together during June to celebrate Pride.

Pride Month is a time to reflect on the progress made towards equality and acceptance while also fighting for the rights of those who still face discrimination.

Last year Seymour hosted its first-ever Pride Month event. Even though the event was organized in just a few days, more than 100 community members came out to show their support.

This year's event is set for Sunday, June 26, 2022, from 12 pm to 6 pm at the Shops at Seymour, located at 357 Tanger Boulevard.

According to reports, the event is "family-friendly" and appropriate for all ages. Admission is free for all who would like to attend.

Food, drinks, and other treats will be available for purchase at the event provided by local businesses. In addition, more than twenty vendors from the community will be there selling Pride-related items.

The event also includes a lineup of entertainment such as speakers, dancer performances, comedians, and a drag show. Additionally, there will be a raffle auction and door prizes that attendees can enter to win.

For the kids, the event planners have arranged face painting and a station where kids can make their own tutus.

The organizer of the event said that it's essential that the LGBTQ+ population feel recognized, loved, and supported throughout the year. That's what this event is all about.

With events like this one, Seymour is well on its way to becoming an inclusive and welcoming community for all.