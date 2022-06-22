Seymour, IN

Seymour set to host 2nd Annual Pride Event this weekend

Kristen Walters

The Seymour Pride event is a family-friendly way to support the LGBTA+ community. The outdoor event is free for all to attend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iBJ4l_0gIekQ3d00
Filippo Bacci/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Since 1969, the LGBTQ+ community and its allies have come together during June to celebrate Pride.

Pride Month is a time to reflect on the progress made towards equality and acceptance while also fighting for the rights of those who still face discrimination.

Last year Seymour hosted its first-ever Pride Month event. Even though the event was organized in just a few days, more than 100 community members came out to show their support.

This year's event is set for Sunday, June 26, 2022, from 12 pm to 6 pm at the Shops at Seymour, located at 357 Tanger Boulevard.

According to reports, the event is "family-friendly" and appropriate for all ages. Admission is free for all who would like to attend.

Food, drinks, and other treats will be available for purchase at the event provided by local businesses. In addition, more than twenty vendors from the community will be there selling Pride-related items.

The event also includes a lineup of entertainment such as speakers, dancer performances, comedians, and a drag show. Additionally, there will be a raffle auction and door prizes that attendees can enter to win.

For the kids, the event planners have arranged face painting and a station where kids can make their own tutus.

The organizer of the event said that it's essential that the LGBTQ+ population feel recognized, loved, and supported throughout the year. That's what this event is all about.

With events like this one, Seymour is well on its way to becoming an inclusive and welcoming community for all.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Pride Month# Pride events# things to do# inclusivity# diversity

Comments / 8

Published by

Follow for business, political, and economic news impacting your community.

Pennsylvania State
25057 followers

More from Kristen Walters

Popular North Dakota restaurant closes after owner chosen to compete on cooking show

A popular restaurant in North Dakota closed this week after the owner was chosen to compete on Top Chef, a televised cooking show on Bravo. Today, we received word that another popular restaurant in North Dakota will be closing its doors. This news is a shock to many in the community, as the restaurant has been a popular destination for locals and visitors.

Read full story
Alabama State

Up-and-coming Alabama restaurant chain opens another new location this month

An up-and-coming Alabama restaurant chain is opening another new location this month, and residents couldn't be happier. Alabama is quickly becoming a hot spot for new restaurants, and the latest restaurant to open its doors is SUPER CHIX.

Read full story
4 comments
Boston, MA

Award-winning Massachusetts restaurant shutting down after 15 years

An award-winning restaurant in Massachusetts just announced that it would be shut down after 15 years in business. While it's always sad to see a beloved restaurant close its doors, the truth is that these things happen all the time. In today's competitive landscape, businesses must constantly innovate and adapt to survive.

Read full story
13 comments
Hawaii State

Popular restaurant in Hawaii closing after 16 years due to rising food prices

A popular restaurant in Hawaii is shutting down after serving the community for over 16 years due to rising food prices. Restaurant closures have become all too common in recent months, and today is no different. Dean's Drive Inn, a popular eatery in Hawaii, is shutting its doors after 16 years of business.

Read full story
8 comments
Minnesota State

Popular Minnesota restaurant closing at the end of June

A popular restaurant in Minnesota is closing its doors for good at the end of the month after serving customers for over seven years. The Sheridan Room restaurant in northeast Minneapolis is shuttering at the end of the month, joining a long list of restaurants that have closed in recent months.

Read full story
16 comments
Ohio State

Family-owned Ohio restaurant closes after 24 years due to worker shortage

A popular family-owned restaurant in Ohio closed its doors for good this week because the owner could not find enough workers to keep the eatery in business. With so many restaurants struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic, it's not surprising to hear that yet another one is closing its doors. The Wellington Grille in Beavercreek, Ohio, has closed its doors after 22 years in business.

Read full story
17 comments

Ecommerce giant develops Alexa program that lets you "hear" from deceased loved ones

Amazon recently revealed that they are working on a program powered by artificial intelligence that would allow Alexa to mimic the voice of deceased loved ones so that users can continue to have "communication experiences" with those they've lost.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

Popular California restaurant abruptly announces closure this weekend

A popular restaurant in California is set to close its doors for the last time this weekend. It's always disappointing when a popular restaurant closes, but today's economic climate makes it challenging for many restaurants to stay in business.

Read full story
4 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania farm and garden store shutting down after 47 years

A popular Pennsylvania farm and garden supply store will be closing its doors for good at the end of June. On Thursday, June 30th, MF Supko Farm & Garden Supply in Osceola Mills will close its doors for the last time.

Read full story
1 comments
Missouri State

Missouri nurse opens new restaurant after her favorite breakfast cafe closed down

When this Missouri nurse's favorite breakfast cafe closed, she decided to open her restaurant. In a world where there is plenty of negative news to report, today, we're bringing you a positive story that we hope will leave you feeling inspired and uplifted.

Read full story
8 comments
Killeen, TX

Popular Texas restaurant's abrupt closure surprises employees and longtime patrons

One of the oldest restaurants in Texas closed its doors for good this month, leaving many locals who frequented the eatery feeling surprised and disappointed. The Hallmark Restaurant has been a staple of the Killeen community for the last forty years. However, despite being one of the oldest restaurants in the area and a favorite spot for local patrons, the popular eatery abruptly closed down the business last week.

Read full story
9 comments
Oregon State

Popular restaurant group opening new location in Oregon this month

A popular restaurant group responsible for many successful eateries throughout the country is opening a new location in Oregon this weekend. There's nothing like the feeling of excitement when a new restaurant opens in town. The anticipation of trying something new, the buzz of excitement in the air, and the chance to be one of the first people to experience it – it's all part of the fun.

Read full story
5 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago to host Pride in the Park festival and parade this weekend

This weekend, Chicago will be hosting its annual Pride in the Park festival and parade. It's that time of year again when Chicago comes together to celebrate Pride Month and the city's LGBTA community.

Read full story
8 comments
Indiana, PA

Popular Indiana restaurant closed due to hiring and supply chain challenges

Another popular Indiana restaurant has closed its doors for good, citing hiring challenges and supply chain issues as the main culprits for shutting down the business. As the economy continues to wreak havoc on the restaurant industry, another popular eatery has bid farewell to Indiana diners.

Read full story
19 comments
Texas State

Popular Texas restaurant temporarily closed after inspector finds animal feces in food

A popular Texas pizza restaurant was just closed after a health inspector found animal feces in food that was to be served to customers. It can be hard to keep rodents, bugs, and other critters at bay when operating a restaurant. However, customers expect that when they purchase food from an eatery, the restaurant has taken all necessary steps to comply with health code regulations.

Read full story
65 comments
Ohio State

Highly anticipated "designer" restaurant to open in Ohio this July

There's always something exciting going on in Ohio, and the opening of a new restaurant is definitely cause for celebration. It's always exciting when a new restaurant opens in town, especially when it comes with such an impressive resume.

Read full story
2 comments
Butler, PA

Pennsylvania man sentenced to 14 years in Russian maximum security prison

A Pennsylvania man was just sentenced to serve 14 years in a Russian maximum security prison. Marc Fogel, originally of Butler, Pennsylvania, was arrested in Russia last year. This week he was sentenced to serve 14 years in a maximum-security prison.

Read full story
34 comments
Alabama State

Famous Alabama restaurant set to close after 37 years

A famous restaurant in Alabama, known for its Southern food, will be closing in early July. It's never good news when a beloved restaurant announces that it will be closing its doors, but this story has a heart-warming, yet bittersweet ending.

Read full story
9 comments
Toledo, OH

Major airline plans to cancel flights to several big cities

A major airline just announced that it would be canceling flights to at least four US cities for the indeterminant future. Many airlines have had to cancel flights recently for various reasons. Unfortunately, American Airlines is no exception.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy