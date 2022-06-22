Popular North Carolina restaurant set to close due to circumstances beyond its control

Another popular restaurant in North Carolina just announced that it will be closing due to "circumstances beyond its control."

Enes Evren/Getty Images/Canva Pro

It's always sad to hear about a beloved restaurant closing its doors, and today is no different. IOU Sushi in Greenville, North Carolina, has announced that it is closing due to circumstances beyond its control.

The restaurant, located at 1616 Woodruff Road in Greenville, opened in December 2021. The story behind its opening is an interesting one. According to reports, the owner decided to open the restaurant after retiring from the Army due to an injury.

The family randomly chose South Carolina on a map and decided to move there to start their new life, which included the opening of IOU Sushi.

We are sorry to hear that the restaurant could not stay in business. The popular eatery had a 4.6 rating on Google with more than 70 reviews. That's no small feat for a new restaurant that has been in business for just over a year.

While the owner did not provide specific reasons for the closing, just that it was "due to circumstances beyond their control," many popular restaurants in North Carolina have experienced a similar fate.

Food price increases, worker shortages, and supply chain issues have worsened in recent months, making running a restaurant very challenging for even the most experienced restauranteurs who have managed to keep their establishments open for decades.

The community will undoubtedly miss IOU Sushi. We wish the restaurant owners the best as they move forward into the next chapter of their lives.