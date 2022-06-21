Florida restaurant owned by pro athlete mega stars closes after 4 years in business

A popular Florida restaurant that was opened by two professional basketball players just four years ago has closed its doors for good.

Jacob Lund/Canva Pro

It's been a tough year for everyone, and many businesses have had to make some tough decisions. That includes 800 Woodfired Kitchen in Aventura.

Udonis Haslem and Dwyane Wade opened 800 Woodfired Kitchen four years ago.

However, they recently announced that the popular restaurant would be closing due to an ongoing worker shortage in the community and supply chain issues that have made running the business no longer a viable option.

While Haslem and Wade are most well known as pro athlete mega stars with the Miami Heat, the NBA players decided to go into business together and open a restaurant.

Woodfired Kitchen provided a unique and innovative approach to the Adventura restaurant scene. The eatery featured a variety of pizzas, meat, appetizers, salads, and power bowls made with pure ingredients.

There were even a few items on the menu that were named after Wade and Haslem, like UD's Woodfire Wings and DWade's Sliders.

However, in an announcement on the restaurant’s website, they cited labor shortages and supply chain issues since the pandemic that they said has “challenged” the business.

As a result, the restaurant was forced to close its doors. While this is a disappointing turn of events, it is not surprising given the current situation.

While their restaurant may be closing, there is no doubt that Wade and Haslem will continue to be superstars in the NBA and beyond.