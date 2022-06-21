Popular New Jersey bakery closing multiple locations after 40 years

A popular New Jersey bakery serving sweet treats for over 40 years has closed multiple brick and mortar locations this week.

Fred DL/Getty Images/Canva Pro

It's always unfortunate to hear about the closing of a local business, especially when it has been part of the community for decades.

Unfortunately, Randolph's Bakery in Marlton and Maple Shade closed for good on Sunday, June 19th, 2022.

The bakery has served customers in the area for the past 40 years. Customers were sorry to hear Randolph's was closing and expressed their condolences on the business's Facebook page.

Randolph's was best known for its donuts, cakes, and sticky buns. But they offered a wide selection of baked goods that customers enjoyed.

The owner did not give a specific reason for the closing. However, many restaurants and bakeries have been forced to close due to economic challenges with supply chain disruptions, rising food costs, and worker shortages.

The community will deeply feel the loss of Randolph's Bakery. The bakery was more than just a place to buy delicious treats for many people. It was a gathering place where friends and neighbors could catch up over a cup of coffee and a cinnamon roll.

The closure of Randolph's Bakery is a sign of the times, but it also underscores the importance of supporting local businesses. Whenever possible, we should patronize businesses that are owned and operated by people who live in our community.

We wish the owner of Randolph's Bakery the best as she moves into the next chapter of her life.