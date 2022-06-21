Fair Lawn to hold first Pride Month festival in town's history despite community opposition

The town of Fair Lawn, New Jersey, is set to hold its first-ever Pride Month festival this June, despite some community opposition.

Mixmike/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Despite opposition from some community members, Fair Lawn will be holding its first Pride Month festival this weekend.

The Pride Block Party, scheduled for June 26th, 2022, from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm, will feature performances by the Fair Lawn Pride Chorus, an LGBTQ resource fair, arts and crafts, and speakers from the LGBTQ community.

A Drag Queen Story Hour will also be held as part of the event.

However, according to reports, some residents have expressed opposition to the pride-themed block party, but Mayor Kurt Peluso said it would go ahead as planned.

Peluso said that the council decided to hold the pride festival block party because it is an outdoor activity that the public can safely enjoy.

Pride month is an important time for towns and communities to celebrate LGBTQ+ culture and history. These festivals provide a safe and welcoming space for people of all gender identities and sexual orientations to come together and express themselves.

Pride month festivals also promote visibility and inclusion, helping break down barriers and build understanding between different groups. In addition, these festivals generate economic activity, bringing in tourist dollars and supporting local businesses.

While there may be some dissenting opinions about this weekend's Pride event, it is clear that Fair Lawn is committed to celebrating the LGBTQ community.

With a wide range of events planned, the Pride Block Party is sure to be a memorable and significant event in Fair Lawn's history.