Fair Lawn, NJ

Fair Lawn to hold first Pride Month festival in town's history despite community opposition

Kristen Walters

The town of Fair Lawn, New Jersey, is set to hold its first-ever Pride Month festival this June, despite some community opposition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S8Y2K_0gHe75H800
Mixmike/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Despite opposition from some community members, Fair Lawn will be holding its first Pride Month festival this weekend.

The Pride Block Party, scheduled for June 26th, 2022, from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm, will feature performances by the Fair Lawn Pride Chorus, an LGBTQ resource fair, arts and crafts, and speakers from the LGBTQ community.

A Drag Queen Story Hour will also be held as part of the event.

However, according to reports, some residents have expressed opposition to the pride-themed block party, but Mayor Kurt Peluso said it would go ahead as planned.

Peluso said that the council decided to hold the pride festival block party because it is an outdoor activity that the public can safely enjoy.

Pride month is an important time for towns and communities to celebrate LGBTQ+ culture and history. These festivals provide a safe and welcoming space for people of all gender identities and sexual orientations to come together and express themselves.

Pride month festivals also promote visibility and inclusion, helping break down barriers and build understanding between different groups. In addition, these festivals generate economic activity, bringing in tourist dollars and supporting local businesses.

While there may be some dissenting opinions about this weekend's Pride event, it is clear that Fair Lawn is committed to celebrating the LGBTQ community.

With a wide range of events planned, the Pride Block Party is sure to be a memorable and significant event in Fair Lawn's history.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Pride Month# Pride events# inclusion# diversity# culture

Comments / 21

Published by

Follow for business, political, and economic news impacting your community.

Pennsylvania State
24703 followers

More from Kristen Walters

California State

Popular California restaurant abruptly announces closure this weekend

A popular restaurant in California is set to close its doors for the last time this weekend. It's always disappointing when a popular restaurant closes, but today's economic climate makes it challenging for many restaurants to stay in business.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania farm and garden store shutting down after 47 years

A popular Pennsylvania farm and garden supply store will be closing its doors for good at the end of June. On Thursday, June 30th, MF Supko Farm & Garden Supply in Osceola Mills will close its doors for the last time.

Read full story
Missouri State

Missouri nurse opens new restaurant after her favorite breakfast cafe closed down

When this Missouri nurse's favorite breakfast cafe closed, she decided to open her restaurant. In a world where there is plenty of negative news to report, today, we're bringing you a positive story that we hope will leave you feeling inspired and uplifted.

Read full story
8 comments

Amazon developing AI app that lets you "talk" to deceased loved ones

Amazon recently revealed that they are working on a program powered by artificial intelligence that would allow Alexa to mimic the voice of deceased loved ones so that users can continue to have "communication experiences" with those they've lost.

Read full story
2 comments
Killeen, TX

Popular Texas restaurant's abrupt closure surprises employees and longtime patrons

One of the oldest restaurants in Texas closed its doors for good this month, leaving many locals who frequented the eatery feeling surprised and disappointed. The Hallmark Restaurant has been a staple of the Killeen community for the last forty years. However, despite being one of the oldest restaurants in the area and a favorite spot for local patrons, the popular eatery abruptly closed down the business last week.

Read full story
5 comments
Oregon State

Popular restaurant group opening new location in Oregon this month

A popular restaurant group responsible for many successful eateries throughout the country is opening a new location in Oregon this weekend. There's nothing like the feeling of excitement when a new restaurant opens in town. The anticipation of trying something new, the buzz of excitement in the air, and the chance to be one of the first people to experience it – it's all part of the fun.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago to host Pride in the Park festival and parade this weekend

This weekend, Chicago will be hosting its annual Pride in the Park festival and parade. It's that time of year again when Chicago comes together to celebrate Pride Month and the city's LGBTA community.

Read full story
5 comments
Indiana, PA

Popular Indiana restaurant closed due to hiring and supply chain challenges

Another popular Indiana restaurant has closed its doors for good, citing hiring challenges and supply chain issues as the main culprits for shutting down the business. As the economy continues to wreak havoc on the restaurant industry, another popular eatery has bid farewell to Indiana diners.

Read full story
12 comments
Texas State

Popular Texas restaurant temporarily closed after inspector finds animal feces in food

A popular Texas pizza restaurant was just closed after a health inspector found animal feces in food that was to be served to customers. It can be hard to keep rodents, bugs, and other critters at bay when operating a restaurant. However, customers expect that when they purchase food from an eatery, the restaurant has taken all necessary steps to comply with health code regulations.

Read full story
25 comments
Ohio State

Highly anticipated "designer" restaurant to open in Ohio this July

There's always something exciting going on in Ohio, and the opening of a new restaurant is definitely cause for celebration. It's always exciting when a new restaurant opens in town, especially when it comes with such an impressive resume.

Read full story
2 comments
Butler, PA

Pennsylvania man sentenced to 14 years in Russian maximum security prison

A Pennsylvania man was just sentenced to serve 14 years in a Russian maximum security prison. Marc Fogel, originally of Butler, Pennsylvania, was arrested in Russia last year. This week he was sentenced to serve 14 years in a maximum-security prison.

Read full story
31 comments
Alabama State

Famous Alabama restaurant set to close after 37 years

A famous restaurant in Alabama, known for its Southern food, will be closing in early July. It's never good news when a beloved restaurant announces that it will be closing its doors, but this story has a heart-warming, yet bittersweet ending.

Read full story
8 comments
Toledo, OH

Major airline plans to cancel flights to several big cities

A major airline just announced that it would be canceling flights to at least four US cities for the indeterminant future. Many airlines have had to cancel flights recently for various reasons. Unfortunately, American Airlines is no exception.

Read full story
2 comments
Seymour, IN

Seymour set to host 2nd Annual Pride Event this weekend

The Seymour Pride event is a family-friendly way to support the LGBTA+ community. The outdoor event is free for all to attend. Since 1969, the LGBTQ+ community and its allies have come together during June to celebrate Pride.

Read full story
5 comments
Greenville, NC

Popular North Carolina restaurant set to close due to circumstances beyond its control

Another popular restaurant in North Carolina just announced that it will be closing due to "circumstances beyond its control." It's always sad to hear about a beloved restaurant closing its doors, and today is no different. IOU Sushi in Greenville, North Carolina, has announced that it is closing due to circumstances beyond its control.

Read full story
11 comments
Florida State

Florida restaurant owned by pro athlete mega stars closes after 4 years in business

A popular Florida restaurant that was opened by two professional basketball players just four years ago has closed its doors for good. It's been a tough year for everyone, and many businesses have had to make some tough decisions. That includes 800 Woodfired Kitchen in Aventura.

Read full story
10 comments

Popular New Jersey bakery closing multiple locations after 40 years

A popular New Jersey bakery serving sweet treats for over 40 years has closed multiple brick and mortar locations this week. It's always unfortunate to hear about the closing of a local business, especially when it has been part of the community for decades.

Read full story
1 comments
Springfield, MO

Springfield Brewing Company celebrates Pride Month this weekend with brunch and special performances

The Springfield Brewing Company is getting into the Pride spirit with a special Drag Brunch this weekend. June is Pride Month, and there are many ways to celebrate. If you're looking for a fun and supportive event, check out the Drag Brunch at Springfield Brewing Company this weekend.

Read full story
3 comments
Omaha, NE

Popular family restaurant in Omaha set to close after 30 years

A popular family restaurant in Omaha will be closing its doors in early June after facing numerous challenges in keeping the business going. Lo Sole Mio, a popular family restaurant in Omaha, is set to close at the beginning of July.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy