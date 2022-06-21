Texas restaurant forced to close due to supply chain issues and lack of support from community

An innovative restaurant in Texas was forced to close this week after enduring a host of challenges, from supply chain issues to a lack of support for the business by the surrounding community.

It's always sad when a unique local restaurant is forced to close its doors, especially one with such innovative plans. But unfortunately, that's exactly what happened to Shoot the Moon.

The family-friendly bar and grill located at 8155 Long Point Road in Houston had an innovative self-service bar system. It was a unique concept that hadn't been seen before in the area.

Unfortunately, due to various issues spanning from supply chain shortages to a lack of community support, the restaurant was forced to close its doors permanently on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

According to reports, the restaurant owners came up with plans for the restaurant concept in September of 2019.

They worked tirelessly to get the restaurant up and running. However, due to supply chain issues, the opening was delayed by many months and didn't not open to the public until August last year.

By the time the restaurant finally opened, the pandemic had forced many restaurants to stop serving customers in their dining rooms. As a result, Shoot the Moon didn't get as much support from the community as the owners had expected.

It's a shame that such a unique concept couldn't find success in these challenging times. The owners had such high hopes for the restaurant and put so much effort into making it a reality.