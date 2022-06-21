Springfield Brewing Company celebrates Pride Month this weekend with brunch and special performances

The Springfield Brewing Company is getting into the Pride spirit with a special Drag Brunch this weekend.

Kosamtu/Getty Images/Canva Pro

June is Pride Month, and there are many ways to celebrate. If you're looking for a fun and supportive event, check out the Drag Brunch at Springfield Brewing Company this weekend.

On Sunday, June 26, from 10 am to 2 pm, the Springfield Brewing Company will be hosting a Drag Brunch event. The event will feature live music, drag queens, and a delicious brunch menu.

There will be performances from Ether, Daegen Michelle, Jimmy Anti, Kiwi Kindrick, and Umami Origami. After the show, there will be a meet and greet with the queens.

Admission for the event is $30, which includes a reserved seat and food. In addition, a wide variety of brunch drinks, cocktails, and beer are available for purchase. And what better way to wash down all that good food than with one of Springfield Brewing Company's award-winning beers?

Pride Month is an important time to reflect on the progress that has been made and continue fighting for the rights of LGBTQ people around the world. It is also a time to celebrate the diversity and resilience of the LGBTQ community.

So whether you're looking to celebrate Pride Month or enjoy a great meal and some excellent entertainment, check out Drag Brunch at Springfield Brewing Company this Sunday.

This is an excellent opportunity to have fun while supporting a worthy cause.

The Springfield Brewing Company is located at 305 South Market Ave. So come out, enjoy some great food and drink, and celebrate Pride Month.