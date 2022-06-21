Popular family restaurant in Omaha set to close after 30 years

A popular family restaurant in Omaha will be closing its doors in early June after facing numerous challenges in keeping the business going.

Kaboompics/Pexels/Canva Pro

Lo Sole Mio, a popular family restaurant in Omaha, is set to close at the beginning of July.

The popular eatery located at 3001 S. 32nd Avenue was famous for its traditional Italian cuisine which included delicious dishes like Tortellini Pesto, Veal Parmigiana, and Chicken Marsala, in addition to dozens of pasta dishes and appetizers.

The Lo Sole family opened the restaurant in 1992, and it thrived in the Omaha community for several decades. The family said they had a passion for good food which attracted locals as well as many others from out of town.

Unfortunately, after enduring various challenges, the owners have decided to close the restaurant permanently on July 2, 2022.

According to reports, rising costs, supply chain issues, and other challenges have made it difficult to keep the business running.

Additionally, the owner's adult children were not interested in continuing to run the family business, and it became too difficult for just one person to operate. As a result, the decision was made to close the restaurant.

It is always unfortunate when a popular restaurant closes. Not only do we lose a place to enjoy our favorite foods, but we also lose the memories associated with that restaurant.

While there may be other restaurants that can take their place, they will never entirely be the same. Lo Sole Mio will be missed by many people who love the food and the atmosphere.