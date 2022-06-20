Connecticut restaurant chain closes multiple locations

A well-known Connecticut restaurant chain has just closed multiple locations throughout the state.

Stocksnap/Pixabay/Canva Pro

The past couple of years have been tough on businesses all over the country, and restaurants have been hit particularly hard. As a result, many popular chains have been forced to close their doors, and Chip's Family Restaurant is the latest casualty.

Two Chip's locations are shutting down immediately.

Dina Bajko, the owner of Chip's Restaurant locations in Orange and Fairfield, Connecticut, announced last week that the Southington and Wethersfield locations are closed until further notice.

This is a disappointing development for patrons and fans of the restaurant, which has been a staple in the state for decades.

Bajko said that her brother founded the restaurant on quality, service, and community, and it's clear that those values have resonated with customers.

She did not provide a specific reason for the closures, but many restaurants have experienced challenges due to food shortages, price increases, and worker shortages in recent months. These problems have been compounded by the fact that many customers are still hesitant to dine out due to the pandemic.

According to Bajko, the decision to close the Southington and Wethersfield locations was difficult, but she believes it is in the best interest of her employees and customers.

Despite the challenges businesses across the state face, Bajko remains confident in her restaurant's ability to serve the community for years to come.

Chip's is known for its American-style comfort food, and its closure will be a loss for the communities it served.

In these challenging times, supporting local businesses is more critical than ever. Hopefully, Chip's will be able to weather this storm and reopen its doors in the near future.