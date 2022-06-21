Popular vegetable running low on stock causes shoppers and restaurants to look for alternatives

Kristen Walters

Every day, it seems there is a new product shortage to report. Unfortunately, today is no different. The latest casualty of the current supply chain crisis is a popular starchy vegetable that many shoppers and restaurants use in their meals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29egmX_0gGSL5wy00
Jupiterimages/Photo Images/Canva Pro

Potatoes are a staple in many American diets, so people were understandably disappointed when news broke that there was a shortage of the popular vegetable.

Unfortunately, the recent potato shortage has been a real challenge for many restaurants and grocery stores.

Not only are shoppers finding that they need to find alternatives to potatoes for their meal plans, but some restaurants have had to substitute different foods for popular menu items.

For example, some Burger King restaurants have reported offering fried ramen noodles when their supply of french fries ran out. While the fried noodles are salty and crunchy, they are unfortunately not the same as french fries, and many customers are not thrilled with the substitution.

With more and more products running out of stock, it's clear that we need to find a way to make our supply chain more resilient. Otherwise, we'll be facing more shortages in the future.

The potato shortage is just one more example of the challenges businesses face as they try to adapt to the new reality of supply and demand. With global supply chains in disarray, it's becoming increasingly difficult to predict when and where shortages will occur.

As a result, businesses are forced to get creative, often coming up with makeshift solutions that are only temporary fixes to a much larger problem. However, the current crisis is likely to cause lasting changes to the way that businesses operate, and it remains to be seen how well they will be able to adapt to the changes.

Are potatoes out of stock or running low in your local grocery store?

Let us know what you've seen at your supermarket recently in the comments.

