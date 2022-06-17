Grand opening for Guy Fieri's highly anticipated restaurant in Arizona set for next week

Want to be one of the first to eat in Guy Fieri's new Arizona restaurant? Clear your calendar because the grand opening is on June 21, 2022.

Stokpic/Pixabay/Canva Pro

Guy Fieri has done it again. This time he's opening a brand new restaurant at Caesars Sportsbook in Phoenix called Guy Fieri's Downtown Phoenix Kitchen + Bar.

If you're a fan of the beloved "Flavortown" chef, you might want to stop for the restaurant's grand opening on June 21, 2022, to try Fieri's signature "trash can nachos."

The menu also features a variety of sandwiches, burgers, chicken wings, and appetizers that are sure to make your mouth water.

According to reports, the restaurant is located on both floors of the Caesars Sportsbook betting center. The restaurant is open to people of all ages, and there is no entrance fee.

In case you're not familiar with Fieri Guy, he's a celebrity chef who has made a name for himself with his eccentric personality and love of all things food. Fieri began his career as a dishwasher before working his way up to become a restaurateur.

He is best known for his work on the Food Network, where he hosts the popular show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. In addition to his TV work, Fieri has also written several cookbooks and opened numerous restaurants in addition to the newest location in Phoenix.

He is known for his love of bold flavors and off-the-wall fashion choices. He has become a household name thanks to his outgoing personality and vast knowledge of food.