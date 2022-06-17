Ohio residents excited about new restaurant opening this week

Passersby have been peeking in the windows of this brand new restaurant in Ohio for weeks in anticipation of its grand opening this week.

Monkey Business/Canva Pro

On June 16, 2022, Sam McNulty unveiled his brand new restaurant, Bright Side, for Ohio diners to enjoy.

The restaurant, located at 1948 West 25th Street in Cleveland, serves nutritious entrees that use high-quality organic ingredients and offers a wide variety of signature mixed drinks and beers.

According to the restaurant's website, they source all their seasonal produce and meat from local farms in Northeast Ohio.

A little over three months ago, the Bright Side location was home to the Bier Markt-Bar Centro. However, the owners choose to remodel the location and reopen it as Bright Side to bring new life and energy to the restaurant.

A new nightclub, Bird of Paradise, will be opening in the basement below Bright Side within the next two weeks in the space that used to house Speakeasy. You can get an exclusive invite to the nightclub's grand opening on their website birdsofparadisecle.com.

Before the opening of Bright Side, people passing by would often try to look into the windows to see how the renovations were going. Some even asked to come in for a private tour. Luckily, the wait is over, and Ohio residents have a brand new restaurant and nightclub to enjoy.

Bright Side is now open from 5 pm to 2:30 am from Wednesday to Sunday, with food service available until midnight.

The opening of this new restaurant is exciting and will likely make a great addition to the community.