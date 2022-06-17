Dad gets in free at the Pittsburgh Zoo on Father's Day

Looking for a fun, relaxing way to spend the day with dad this Father's Day? Why not spend the day at the Pittsburgh Zoo this Sunday when dads get in free.

Kali9/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Dads are the best. They're always there for you when you need a shoulder to cry on, and they're always ready with a goofy joke to make you laugh. But sometimes, finding the perfect way to show your dad how much you appreciate him can be challenging.

So, this Father's Day, why not show Dad how much you appreciate him by taking him on a fun-filled adventure to the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium.

Plus, he'll get free admission just for being an awesome Dad.

A day at the zoo is the perfect way to show dad how much you care. Not only will he get to see some of his favorite animals, but he'll also get to spend quality time with the family. Plus, a trip to the zoo is educational for the entire family.

If your dad likes animals he'll love getting to see all of the different species at the Pittsburgh Zoo. This is an excellent opportunity to spend quality time with Dad and create memories that will last a lifetime.

From exploring exotic animals from around the world to observing graceful penguins gliding through the water, there is something for everyone at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium.

Bring your camera along to document your fun-filled day, and don't forget to stop by the gift shop on your way out to pick up a zoo-themed gift for dad.

So mark your calendar and plan to bring Dad to the Pittsburgh Zoo for a day of fun on Sunday, June 19, 2022.