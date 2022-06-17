Popular Illinois restaurant forced to close due to food cost inflation

A popular Illinois restaurant is being forced to close this week because food prices have become too costly to keep the business open.

Urbancow/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Nearly every day, we hear about another restaurant closing in Illinois. Today is no exception, as the Tea Room in Peoria just announced that it will stop serving customers at the end of this week.

Samantha Sandford opened the Tea Room in September 2021 in the 3300 Event Center complex in North Peoria. However, due to economic issues outside of her control, such as the recent spike in food prices, it is no longer possible to keep the restaurant open.

According to Sanford, the cost of food has more than tripled since she opened the Tea Room in September of last year.

This is an issue that is affecting many restaurants in Illinois. With the current state of the economy, many businesses are struggling to stay afloat, especially restaurants.

The closure of the Tea Room is just one example of how economic issues are impacting businesses across the country.

The Tea Room has been a favorite among locals for its light-fare food options, including charcuterie, paninis, cold sandwiches, soups, and desserts.

Sandford, who is only 23 years old, has amassed quite a following since opening the restaurant. Her experience in the food service industry has served her well in running the Tea Room.

Although she is sad to see the business go, Sandford is grateful for all the support she has received from the community.

The Tea Room will have its final day of operation on Friday, June 17, 2022, from 11 am to 2 pm.