Take dad to Hershey Gardens for free admission this Father's Day

If you're looking for a relaxing way to spend Father's Day with your dad, look no further than Hershey Gardens.

Jozef Polc/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Father's Day is a special day to celebrate the fathers in our lives. If you're looking for a unique and relaxing way to spend the day with your dad, check out Hershey Gardens this weekend.

Hershey Gardens is a stunning 23-acre botanical garden located in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The botanical wonderland features eleven different themed gardens as well as a Children's Garden, BugZone, Garden Shop, and Butterfly Atrium.

There's also a beautiful rose garden that was Milton Hershey's original request when he founded the gardens in 1937.

Admission to the Gardens is free for dads on Father's Day – Sunday, June 19, 2022. The Gardens will be open from 9 am to 6 pm that day.

The Gardens offer something for everyone to enjoy and are a popular destination for visiting guests and residents.

When you arrive, be sure to stop in the Welcome Pavilion. It's the first taste of the beauty and wonder that awaits guests inside. As soon as you enter, you're greeted by soaring stained glass butterflies and towering palm trees.

The vibrant colors and tropical atmosphere perfectly introduce the world-class conservatory. But that's just the beginning. Beyond the pavilion, you'll find acres of meticulously landscaped gardens, including a historic rose garden and a children's garden.

So whether you're looking for a relaxing way to spend Father's Day or simply hoping to explore one of Hershey's hidden gems, be sure to visit Hershey Gardens on Father's Day and take advantage of their free promotion.