Popular Tennessee restaurant closing after 31 years

After years of serving delicious food to the community, the owner of a popular Tennessee restaurant has decided to close the business.

Roman Odintsov/Pexels/Canva Pro

While it's always sad to see a local business close its doors, it's somewhat of a relief to know that this restaurant is closing due to the owner's retirement and not due to financial hardship or any of the other challenges caused by the ongoing pandemic.

Dandgure's Cafeteria on Lafayette Street in downtown Nashville has been in business for 31 years but now plans to close its doors at the end of August.

Known for its distinct mural, Dandgure's Cafeteria opened as a meat-and-three in 1991.

Dandgure, the owner, told reporters that he's very thankful for the support he has received from the community over the years. While he doesn't want to let anyone down, he wants people to know that he's leaving on his own terms and retiring.

The last couple of years have been tough for restaurants. Many Tennessee eateries have been forced to close their doors between the pandemic, inflation, worker shortages, and food supply issues.

The community will surely miss this restaurant. We wish Dandgure all the best in his retirement and hope he enjoys his well-earned rest.