Carlisle, PA

Have a blast with dad this weekend at the Carlisle Mid-Atlantic Reptile Expo

Kristen Walters

Father's Day is a day for many kids to give dad a break from his usual duties. However, if your dad is a reptile enthusiast, he might love to spend his special day at The Mid-Atlantic Reptile Expo in Carlisle, Pennsylvania this weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DUFBs_0gE73bOy00
Holly Devine/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Does your dad love reptiles? Then the Mid-Atlantic Reptile Expo is the perfect place to spend Father's Day.

The Expo is a sales and educational event geared toward reptile & amphibian enthusiasts, with over 100 tables of reptiles, amphibians, and arachnids.

The event will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 9 am until 4 pm at 100 K Street in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

Admission is $10 for guests 13 years of age and older, and guests 12 and under are free. However, tickets can only be purchased at the door of the event.

Enjoy a day immersed with other enthusiasts who share your passions for exotics, including snakes, lizards, frogs, spiders, and more.

If your dad wants to expand his reptile collection, this event is the perfect place to do it. He can browse the many tables of reptiles and find the ideal addition to his family. Plus, if he has any questions, the knowledgeable exhibitors will be more than happy to answer them.

The venue offers public bathrooms, as well as an indoor food venue. Additionally, there will be reptile-themed merchandise available for purchase. So, if you have yet to find the perfect father's day gift for your dad, you can treat your dad to some fun merch on the day of the event.

If your dad loves reptiles, take him to the Mid-Atlantic Reptile Expo on Father's Day in Carlisle.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Fatherly Love# Fathers Day events# things to do# reptiles# events

Comments / 0

Published by

Follow for business, political, and economic news impacting your community.

Pennsylvania State
24266 followers

More from Kristen Walters

Ohio State

Highly anticipated "designer" restaurant to open in Ohio this July

There's always something exciting going on in Ohio, and the opening of a new restaurant is definitely cause for celebration. It's always exciting when a new restaurant opens in town, especially when it comes with such an impressive resume.

Read full story
Butler, PA

Pennsylvania man sentenced to 14 years in Russian maximum security prison

A Pennsylvania man was just sentenced to serve 14 years in a Russian maximum security prison. Marc Fogel, originally of Butler, Pennsylvania, was arrested in Russia last year. This week he was sentenced to serve 14 years in a maximum-security prison.

Read full story
4 comments
Alabama State

Famous Alabama restaurant set to close after 37 years

A famous restaurant in Alabama, known for its Southern food, will be closing in early July. It's never good news when a beloved restaurant announces that it will be closing its doors, but this story has a heart-warming, yet bittersweet ending.

Read full story
5 comments
Toledo, OH

Major airline plans to cancel flights to several big cities

A major airline just announced that it would be canceling flights to at least four US cities for the indeterminant future. Many airlines have had to cancel flights recently for various reasons. Unfortunately, American Airlines is no exception.

Read full story
Seymour, IN

Seymour set to host 2nd Annual Pride Event this weekend

The Seymour Pride event is a family-friendly way to support the LGBTA+ community. The outdoor event is free for all to attend. Since 1969, the LGBTQ+ community and its allies have come together during June to celebrate Pride.

Read full story
3 comments
Greenville, NC

Popular North Carolina restaurant set to close due to circumstances beyond its control

Another popular restaurant in North Carolina just announced that it will be closing due to "circumstances beyond its control." It's always sad to hear about a beloved restaurant closing its doors, and today is no different. IOU Sushi in Greenville, North Carolina, has announced that it is closing due to circumstances beyond its control.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

Florida restaurant owned by pro athlete mega stars closes after 4 years in business

A popular Florida restaurant that was opened by two professional basketball players just four years ago has closed its doors for good. It's been a tough year for everyone, and many businesses have had to make some tough decisions. That includes 800 Woodfired Kitchen in Aventura.

Read full story
8 comments

Popular New Jersey bakery closing multiple locations after 40 years

A popular New Jersey bakery serving sweet treats for over 40 years has closed multiple brick and mortar locations this week. It's always unfortunate to hear about the closing of a local business, especially when it has been part of the community for decades.

Read full story
1 comments
Fair Lawn, NJ

Fair Lawn to hold first Pride Month festival in town's history despite community opposition

The town of Fair Lawn, New Jersey, is set to hold its first-ever Pride Month festival this June, despite some community opposition. Despite opposition from some community members, Fair Lawn will be holding its first Pride Month festival this weekend.

Read full story
17 comments
Springfield, MO

Springfield Brewing Company celebrates Pride Month this weekend with brunch and special performances

The Springfield Brewing Company is getting into the Pride spirit with a special Drag Brunch this weekend. June is Pride Month, and there are many ways to celebrate. If you're looking for a fun and supportive event, check out the Drag Brunch at Springfield Brewing Company this weekend.

Read full story
3 comments
Omaha, NE

Popular family restaurant in Omaha set to close after 30 years

A popular family restaurant in Omaha will be closing its doors in early June after facing numerous challenges in keeping the business going. Lo Sole Mio, a popular family restaurant in Omaha, is set to close at the beginning of July.

Read full story
7 comments
Texas State

Texas restaurant forced to close due to supply chain issues and lack of support from community

An innovative restaurant in Texas was forced to close this week after enduring a host of challenges, from supply chain issues to a lack of support for the business by the surrounding community.

Read full story
32 comments

Popular vegetable running low on stock causes shoppers and restaurants to look for alternatives

Every day, it seems there is a new product shortage to report. Unfortunately, today is no different. The latest casualty of the current supply chain crisis is a popular starchy vegetable that many shoppers and restaurants use in their meals.

Read full story
97 comments
Connecticut State

Connecticut restaurant chain closes multiple locations

A well-known Connecticut restaurant chain has just closed multiple locations throughout the state. The past couple of years have been tough on businesses all over the country, and restaurants have been hit particularly hard. As a result, many popular chains have been forced to close their doors, and Chip's Family Restaurant is the latest casualty.

Read full story
12 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate pride month at Chase Field on June 25

Looking for a family-friendly way to celebrate pride month? Come join the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field for this year's Pride Night. Pride Night is an annual celebration hosted by the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Read full story
5 comments
Mississippi State

Mississippi high schooler opens restaurant to pay for college, now customers are lining up

One Mississippi high school student has defied the odds by opening a small but popular restaurant to honor her father and help pay for her education. There hasn't been a lot of good news coming out of the restaurant industry in recent months. Increased food prices, worker shortages, and supply chain issues have forced many local eateries to shut their doors.

Read full story
18 comments
Lemont, IL

Argonne National Laboratory offers "safe zone" training in observance of pride month

Inclusivity is vital in the workplace. It helps create an environment where everyone feels comfortable and respected and makes good business sense. After all, businesses inclusive of all groups are more likely to attract and retain top talent.

Read full story
5 comments
Rockland, ME

Popular Maine restaurant forced to close after 29 years due to worker shortage

A popular restaurant in Maine will be closing at the end of this month because the owner cannot find enough workers to keep the business running. Café Miranda, a fixture of the Rockland, Maine community for 29 years, will be closing its doors at the end of June due to a shortage of workers.

Read full story
10 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Grand opening for Guy Fieri's highly anticipated restaurant in Arizona set for next week

Want to be one of the first to eat in Guy Fieri's new Arizona restaurant? Clear your calendar because the grand opening is on June 21, 2022. Guy Fieri has done it again. This time he's opening a brand new restaurant at Caesars Sportsbook in Phoenix called Guy Fieri's Downtown Phoenix Kitchen + Bar.

Read full story
6 comments
Ohio State

Ohio residents excited about new restaurant opening this week

Passersby have been peeking in the windows of this brand new restaurant in Ohio for weeks in anticipation of its grand opening this week. On June 16, 2022, Sam McNulty unveiled his brand new restaurant, Bright Side, for Ohio diners to enjoy.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy