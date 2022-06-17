Have a blast with dad this weekend at the Carlisle Mid-Atlantic Reptile Expo

Father's Day is a day for many kids to give dad a break from his usual duties. However, if your dad is a reptile enthusiast, he might love to spend his special day at The Mid-Atlantic Reptile Expo in Carlisle, Pennsylvania this weekend.

Does your dad love reptiles? Then the Mid-Atlantic Reptile Expo is the perfect place to spend Father's Day.

The Expo is a sales and educational event geared toward reptile & amphibian enthusiasts, with over 100 tables of reptiles, amphibians, and arachnids.

The event will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 9 am until 4 pm at 100 K Street in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

Admission is $10 for guests 13 years of age and older, and guests 12 and under are free. However, tickets can only be purchased at the door of the event.

Enjoy a day immersed with other enthusiasts who share your passions for exotics, including snakes, lizards, frogs, spiders, and more.

If your dad wants to expand his reptile collection, this event is the perfect place to do it. He can browse the many tables of reptiles and find the ideal addition to his family. Plus, if he has any questions, the knowledgeable exhibitors will be more than happy to answer them.

The venue offers public bathrooms, as well as an indoor food venue. Additionally, there will be reptile-themed merchandise available for purchase. So, if you have yet to find the perfect father's day gift for your dad, you can treat your dad to some fun merch on the day of the event.

If your dad loves reptiles, take him to the Mid-Atlantic Reptile Expo on Father's Day in Carlisle.