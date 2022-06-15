California residents will soon be able to get Amazon packages airdropped within 1 hour

Amazon is finally stepping up its delivery game to compete with Walmart. They have announced that they will be starting a new delivery program in California which will airdrop packages to customers' doors within 1 hour.

Baranozdemir/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Soon, Amazon customers in California will be able to get packages delivered to them within one hour. The company is launching a new airdrop delivery program called "Prime Air," which will use drones to deliver Amazon packages directly to customers' homes.

This is possible through the use of drones. Amazon has been working on this project for years. It's just one more way that Amazon is trying to outdo its competitors and stay ahead of the curve.

This new service is expected to be faster and more convenient than traditional delivery methods. It remains to be seen how well this service will work in practice, but it could potentially revolutionize how we receive packages.

For nearly a decade, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has been touting the potential of using drones to deliver parcels. The Lockeford pilot program is a significant step toward making that vision a reality.

The program will initially be limited to parcels weighing less than five pounds. Still, if it is successful, it could eventually lead to Amazon drone deliveries becoming available across the country.

Given Amazon's track record of innovation, there is no reason to doubt that Prime Air will one day become a reality for customers across the globe.

Earlier this month, Walmart announced that they would be rolling out a similar air delivery program in Texas, Florida, and Arizona. If the pilot program goes well, California residents should expect the program to expand soon to include them.

What do you think about this?

Would you feel comfortable getting your packages delivered by a drone?

Let us know in the comments.