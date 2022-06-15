Popular produce item out of stock or in short supply at many supermarkets

Salad lovers, beware. Just when we thought things were returning to normal after more than a year of pandemic-related supply chain disruptions, we're now facing a new wave of food shortages. This time a specific produce item is becoming harder to get at many grocery stores across the country.

Bill Oxford/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Over the last year and a half, we have experienced unprecedented disruptions to supply chains, which led to widespread shortages of basic necessities like toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

Now, it seems that history is repeating itself, as food shortages have once again become a reality in many parts of the world.

This time, the culprit is a lettuce shortage, which has forced even fast-food restaurants like KFC to make do with alternative ingredients. For example, recent reports revealed the company had started using cabbage in their sandwiches instead of lettuce, especially in locations where the produce item is in short supply.

The weather has played a prominent role in driving the lettuce shortage, but political instability is also a contributing factor. In agricultural markets, uncertainty over how long the war in Ukraine will continue is hindering grain shipments and intensifying pressure on farmers to produce bumper crops instead of lettuce.

As a result, consumers are facing yet another struggle to find affordable, nutritious food on a consistent basis.

It's a frustrating turn of events for consumers and retailers, who are all too familiar with the frustration of not being able to get their hands on a wide range of products when they need them.

Let's hope that this latest food shortage will be resolved quickly and that we can soon return to a sense of normalcy.

Have you noticed a lack of lettuce or other produce at your local supermarket?

Let us know in the comments.