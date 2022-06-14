Dads ride for free at Wonderland Amusement Park this Father's Day

Are you looking for something fun to do with dad in Amarillo this Father's Day weekend? Consider taking him to the Wonderland Amusement Park.

Comstock/Photo Images/Canva Pro

Dads are the unsung heroes of every family. They work hard to provide for their loved ones and are always there to offer a helping hand. So this Father's Day, why not let dad know how much you appreciate him with a special treat?

If you're looking for a fun activity to do with dad this Father's Day, Wonderland Amusement Park in Amarillo has got you covered.

The park announced that dads could ride for free from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

The only catch is that to get the free pass for dad, you will need to purchase a kid's WOW pass for the park.

To get the discount, go to the Wonderland Amusement Park's website and print out the coupon to get dad's free pass. Then show it to the attendant at the ticket booth when you get to the park.

Tickets can also be purchased online at the park's website.

This Father's Day promotion is the perfect opportunity to spend quality time with Dad, enjoying all the rides and attractions that Wonderland offers, from the Texas Tornado roller coaster to the Drop of Fear.

If dad prefers something more relaxing, he can float on the Rattle Snake River raft ride or try his hand at mini-golf.

From thrilling rides to delicious food, Wonderland Amusement Park is the perfect place to create lasting memories with dad. So take advantage of this great deal and treat dad to a day at Wonderland Amusement Park this Father's Day.