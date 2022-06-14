100-year-old Wisconsin school shuts down after failing to meet the needs of students, according to district

Wisconsin residents are sad to learn that a school that has been teaching students for more than 100 years has closed due to financial issues and failing to meet the educational needs of its students.

Nicolet Elementary School in Menasha, Wisconsin, is shutting down after 100 years of teaching students. The school opened in 1922 and has been a staple in the community.

However, according to reports, the Menasha Joint School District has lost nearly 500 students over the past several years, contributing to worsening budget and financial issues.

Board officials say closing the Nicolet School will save the district about $100,000 annually. Therefore, it seems that this is a difficult decision for the school district, but one that needed to be made to maintain a balanced budget.

The decision was also made due to the school's inability to meet the needs of students appropriately.

According to reports, Nicolet Elementary School can only have one grade level section at the school.

Being unable to have more than one section of a grade level at the school means that those who need extra help will be placed in a large classroom where they won't get the necessary one-on-one time they need.

As a result, many students fall behind and cannot catch up. This could lead to long-term problems for the students.

This is a critical issue because all students deserve a quality education. When schools don't provide the resources necessary for all students to succeed, it creates an unequal playing field which can have more significant negative impacts on the community.

The district board's decision to shut down Nicolet Elementary will undoubtedly have a negative impact on the students and families who have been relying on the school for their education.