100-year-old Wisconsin school shuts down after failing to meet the needs of students, according to district

Kristen Walters

Wisconsin residents are sad to learn that a school that has been teaching students for more than 100 years has closed due to financial issues and failing to meet the educational needs of its students.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n59qk_0g9cXNU700
Stevegeer/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Nicolet Elementary School in Menasha, Wisconsin, is shutting down after 100 years of teaching students. The school opened in 1922 and has been a staple in the community.

However, according to reports, the Menasha Joint School District has lost nearly 500 students over the past several years, contributing to worsening budget and financial issues.

Board officials say closing the Nicolet School will save the district about $100,000 annually. Therefore, it seems that this is a difficult decision for the school district, but one that needed to be made to maintain a balanced budget.

The decision was also made due to the school's inability to meet the needs of students appropriately.

According to reports, Nicolet Elementary School can only have one grade level section at the school.

Being unable to have more than one section of a grade level at the school means that those who need extra help will be placed in a large classroom where they won't get the necessary one-on-one time they need.

As a result, many students fall behind and cannot catch up. This could lead to long-term problems for the students.

This is a critical issue because all students deserve a quality education. When schools don't provide the resources necessary for all students to succeed, it creates an unequal playing field which can have more significant negative impacts on the community.

The district board's decision to shut down Nicolet Elementary will undoubtedly have a negative impact on the students and families who have been relying on the school for their education.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Wisconsin# education# schools# business# politics

Comments / 7

Published by

Follow for political, business, and economic issues impacting your community.

Pennsylvania State
20935 followers

More from Kristen Walters

Nebraska State

Popular Nebraska restaurant closing down after almost 100 years in business

An iconic restaurant in Nebraska that has been in business for nearly 100 years is closing its doors for good. Joe Tess Place, a once-popular restaurant located at 5424 S. 24th Street in Omaha, is shutting down this month.

Read full story
Gettysburg, PA

Take on the Father's Day Big Bass Tournament with dad in Gettysburg

Is your dad a fishing enthusiast? If so, enter him into the Father's Day Big Bass Tournament in Gettysburg this weekend. Is there a remarkable man in your life that you want to show how much you appreciate? Whether you're looking to celebrate your dad, husband, grandfather, or even a special acquaintance, Granite Hill in Gettysburg is the perfect place to do it.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Primanti Bros. in Center Township is giving away free sandwiches to dads this Father's Day

Take advantage of Primanti Bros. free sandwich promotion this Father's Day in Center Township. Are you looking for a fun way to treat your dad this Father's Day? How about a delicious sandwich from Primanti Bros. I mean, what dad doesn't love an excellent Tall Boy, especially when it's free?

Read full story

Popular cooking ingredient may soon run out of stock at grocery stores

Whether you use it to pan-fry your food, make your own salad dressing, or prepare your favorite dish, this popular cooking ingredient may be running out of stock at the grocery store soon.

Read full story
12 comments
Quakertown, PA

Enjoy live music with dad at the Jazzy Father's Day event in Quakertown

If you're struggling to come up with the perfect Father's Day gift, why not give the gift of music? The Jazzy Father's Day event in Quakertown is the perfect way to show your dad how much you care.

Read full story
Dubois, PA

Take dad to the 35th Annual Father's Day Car Show in DuBois this Sunday

If your dad is a car enthusiast, consider taking him to the Annual Father's Day Car Show in DuBois, Pennsylvania, this Sunday. Father's Day is just around the corner, and if you're like most people, you may be scrambling to find the perfect gift for dad.

Read full story

North Carolina is home to the best restaurant in the US right now

If you're looking to dine at the restaurant voted #1 in America right now, you can find it in North Carolina. The James Beard Awards are highly coveted in the food world. Chefs and restaurateurs strive to receive one of these awards as they are a sign that they are among the best in the business. After a two-year hiatus, the awards are begin given out again.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Popular restaurant set to open new location in Florida

A popular national restaurant chain is opening a new location in Florida. However, this one is different from the other locations. The Atlantic North shopping center in East Arlington is quickly becoming a hot spot for new businesses. The latest rumored to be joining the lineup is a Chick-fil-A location.

Read full story
3 comments
Ambler, PA

Spend time with dad at the Ambler Art and Music Festival this weekend for Father's Day

This weekend, celebrate Father's Day by taking dad to the Ambler Art and Music Festival. If you're looking for a fun and unique way to celebrate Father's Day this year, look no further than the Ambler Art and Music Festival.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Popular Tennessee restaurant closing later this month due to worker shortage

At the end of this month, Tennessee diners will be forced to say goodbye to one of the state's favorite family restaurants. It's a sad day for sushi lovers in Tennessee as the famous Ichiban Japanese Restaurant located at 1831 NW Broad Street in Murfreesboro will be closing its doors at the end of the month.

Read full story
33 comments
Doylestown, PA

Take dad to the free Father's Day Fest in Doylestown this Sunday

Celebrate Dad this Father's Day by taking him to the Father's Day Fest in Doylestown. Best of all, the event is family-friendly and free. Taking dad to the Father's Day Fest in Doylestown is a great way to celebrate Father's Day. The festival has something for everyone with food trucks, live music, handmade goods, local craft beer, and kids' activities.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Silver Springs Athletic Association hosting Father's Day car show this weekend

Are you looking for something fun to do this Father's Day weekend in Bucks County? Check out the Silver Springs Athletic Association car show on Sunday. Nothing says "Happy Father's Day" like a classic car show. And what dad wouldn't love the chance to check out some vintage vehicles while enjoying a cold beer and a hot dog?

Read full story
Arizona State

Popular Arizona restaurant closing after 45 years due to economic challenges

After 45 years in business, a popular Arizona restaurant is closing this month. The restaurant has been a favorite for locals and visitors alike, but rising costs and changing tastes have led to its closure.

Read full story
16 comments
California State

California residents will soon be able to get Amazon packages airdropped within 1 hour

Amazon is finally stepping up its delivery game to compete with Walmart. They have announced that they will be starting a new delivery program in California which will airdrop packages to customers' doors within 1 hour.

Read full story
33 comments

Popular produce item out of stock or in short supply at many supermarkets

Salad lovers, beware. Just when we thought things were returning to normal after more than a year of pandemic-related supply chain disruptions, we're now facing a new wave of food shortages. This time a specific produce item is becoming harder to get at many grocery stores across the country.

Read full story
224 comments

Air travel becoming less reliable due to pilot shortages

These days, just because you booked an airline ticket doesn't necessarily mean you'll get to fly. Thousands of American and international travelers are discovering that air travel is becoming increasingly unreliable as airlines attempt to deal with massive pilot shortages, which can cause flights to become canceled.

Read full story
1 comments
Amarillo, TX

Dads ride for free at Wonderland Amusement Park this Father's Day

Are you looking for something fun to do with dad in Amarillo this Father's Day weekend? Consider taking him to the Wonderland Amusement Park. Dads are the unsung heroes of every family. They work hard to provide for their loved ones and are always there to offer a helping hand. So this Father's Day, why not let dad know how much you appreciate him with a special treat?

Read full story
Alabama State

It is now cheaper to buy a home in Alabama than to rent an apartment

According to the latest reports, buying a home in Alabama may actually be more affordable than renting. The rising cost of rent is a burden for many families in Alabama, especially in the Birmingham area.

Read full story
4 comments
Washington, PA

Washington family out of options after landlord raises rent by $1200 per month

Many renters in Washington are reporting that their rent has gone up significantly, leaving them in the difficult position of trying to find affordable housing in a pinch. Unfortunately, for some Washington renters, there are no good options.

Read full story
28 comments
American Falls, ID

Treat dad to a hot breakfast and virtual golf this weekend at "Unsung Heroes" Father's Day event

Looking for a fun way to celebrate dad this Father's Day? The American Falls Little Theatre is hosting a special Father's Day event this weekend. Read on for details. This Father's Day, the American Falls Little Theatre is hosting an event to celebrate all the unsung heroes in our lives.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy