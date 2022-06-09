Fort Lauderdale renters pay $1200 more per month than the national average for apartments

Many Fort Lauderdale renters are asking, "is it really worth the high price to live here?"

Gilaxia/Getty Images/Canva Pro

If you lived in a different part of the country, your rent could be about $1200 less per month. However, those who choose to stay in Fort Lauderdale should expect to pay rents that are significantly higher than the national average.

Renters in the Fort Lauderdale metropolitan area in Florida saw overall median rent soar more than 50% in April from a year ago, to $3,045 a month, according to Realtor.com.

That's well above the national average monthly apartment rent of $1,827 and puts Fort Lauderdale renters at a disadvantage when competing for apartments with renters in other parts of the country.

According to Oscar Weihe Jr., president, and CEO of Weihe Realty Group in Fort Lauderdale,

The high cost of living in South Florida is definitely straining budgets. With gas prices and food prices on the rise, many people are struggling to make ends meet.

The situation is particularly dire for low-income families who are being priced out of buying their own homes and forced to live in cramped and expensive apartments.

Without access to affordable housing, these families are being denied the chance to create a stable and secure life.

While there is no easy solution to this problem, it is clear that something needs to be done to help Fort Lauderdale renters stay afloat. Otherwise, they will continue to be squeezed by skyrocketing rents.

