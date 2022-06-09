Dozens of Charlotte families have "nowhere to go" after local motel shuts down

Dozens of families in Charlotte scramble to find affordable housing after learning the extended-stay motel they had been living in will be shutting down at the end of June.

Alex Potemkin/Getty Images/Canva Pro

In the midst of a pandemic and an affordable housing crisis, dozens of Charlotte families are left wondering where they will go after an extended-stay hotel in west Charlotte shuts down.

Trevia Moyo and her six children were among those residents. They had moved to the Southern Comfort Inn about a year ago from a domestic violence shelter and relied on the hotel as a stable place to call home.

However, the extended-stay motel, which rents rooms on a weekly and monthly basis and is home to nearly 200 people, recently announced they would be shutting down at the end of the month.

As a result, the Moyo's, along with dozens of residents who call the Southern Comfort Inn "home," now have to find somewhere else to live.

This is just one example of the many families who are facing similar situations.

With Charlotte's lack of affordable housing, these families are left with few options. After all, many people came to live at the Southern Comfort Inn because they could not afford to rent a traditional apartment in the area.

While Charlotte city officials are working to find housing solutions for those affected, it is clear that there is a more significant problem at hand. The lack of affordable housing options in Charlotte has been exacerbated by the pandemic, leaving many families struggling to make ends meet.

It is clear that more needs to be done to address this issue in our community.