Kansas City International Airport offers new nonstop flight options with big discounts

Soon, Kansas City residents will have more options for flying directly to cities across the US, rather than having to endure connecting flights and layovers.

Peshkova/Getty Images/Canva Pro

The recent launch of multiple nonstop flights from Kansas City International Airport is good news for travelers in the region.

Not only does it provide more choices for those looking to fly out of KC, but it also offers the potential for increased competition and lower fares.

Launching a new flight is always a gamble for an airline. There's no guarantee that the route will be popular enough to sustain the added expense, so it's a bold move when an airline decides to add a new destination.

That's why it's big news when multiple airlines launch nonstop flights from the same airport. It often signals that the airport is growing in popularity and that there is strong demand for travel to and from the area.

Frontier Airlines plans to begin daily nonstop service to Las Vegas beginning Aug. 9, 2022, and tickets are currently being offered at introductory fares as low as $89 each way.

This represents a significant investment by Frontier in the Kansas City market, and, likely, other airlines will soon follow suit. However, to get the discounted rate to Las Vegas, you'll need to buy your ticket before June 13, 2022.

Delta Airlines is also expanding its flights. They are now offering daily nonstop flights between Kansas City and New York's JFK Airport.

In addition, Air Canada's nonstop flights from Kansas City to Toronto have resumed as of June 3, 2022, after being canceled last month.

These new flight options give travelers more choices and flexibility when planning their trips.

Additionally, these new flights have the potential to provide a boost to the local economy, as they bring in more visitors to the city and create jobs in the tourism and hospitality industries.