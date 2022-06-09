Popular Illinois grocery store builds 77,365 lb. banana display

Now that's a lot of bananas! A popular grocery store in Illinois set out to break the world record for the largest fruit display by piling up nearly 80,000 pounds of bananas.

Serts/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Wednesday, the Jewel-Osco supermarket located at 4 East Ogden Avenue in Westmont, Illinois, set a new Guinness World Record for the largest fruit display.

The display contained more than 70,000 pounds of Del Monte bananas and weighed in at 77,365.9 pounds.

An official Guinness World Record adjudicator was on hand to verify and confirm the new record. Guinness World Records receives more than 50,000 applications each year from people hoping to set or break a record. While some claims are easy to verify, others require more investigation.

Guinness World Records takes great pride in its reputation for accuracy and fairness, and they go to great lengths to ensure that all records are confirmed before they are officially recognized.

While we're not exactly sure what prompted Jewel-Osco to build the record-breaking banana display, there are a number of reasons why people may be drawn to breaking world records.

For some, it is a way to test their limits and see how far they can push themselves. Others may be motivated by the challenge of besting previous record holders. And in some cases, people may want to be able to say that they hold the record for something, however unusual it may be.

Whatever the reason, there is no doubt that the quest to break world records continues to inspire people of all ages.

Following the record-breaking event, some of the bananas were given away to customers, with the remaining donated to the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

This incredible feat is sure to bring attention to the grocery store and its commitment to giving back to the community. Congratulations Jewel-Osco. We can't wait to see what you'll do next.