California woman forced to get another job just to pay for gas

Many California residents are taking on additional jobs to make ends meet as the price of gas and other living costs surge across the state.

Antonio Diaz/Getty Images/Canva Pro

As gas prices in California continue to rise, many people are finding themselves forced to make tough choices.

For some, that means cutting back on other expenses in order to afford their commute. For others, it means getting a second job.

Tina Evans, a California resident, is one of the latter. "I had to get another job just to pay for gasoline to get to work," she said.

The current national average of $4.62 a gallon is already a record high, according to AAA. Yet, despite these prices, drivers are finding other ways to afford their summer travels.

While some drivers are scaling back their plans or looking for ways to cut corners, others are being forced to make additional income just to keep up.

At a Senate hearing on Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers that gas prices could continue to rise due to tensions with Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine.

With no end in sight to the rising gas prices, Californians will continue to feel the squeeze in the months to come.

While this may be bad news for drivers, it's good news for those in the oil industry. So far, they've been raking in record profits thanks to high gas prices.

So far, many Americans like Evans have been able to make ends meet, but many worry about what they will do if prices continue to climb.

The future is uncertain for Evans and other Americans struggling to keep up with rising gas prices. But one thing is certain; they're going to have to keep finding creative ways to make ends meet.

