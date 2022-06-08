Don't miss out on this year's Miss Ohio pageant events

Don't miss out on this year's Miss Ohio week complete with a kickoff parade and pageant events. It promises to be a fun and exciting event for all.

The Everett Collection/Canva Pro

Miss Ohio is an annual pageant that has been held since 1923 to crown the women who will represent Ohio at the Miss America pageant.

The Miss Ohio parade is one of the most anticipated events of the year, and this year's parade is sure to be a can't-miss event.

Twenty-two contestants from across Ohio will be competing for the title of Miss Ohio, and the parade will kick off on Sunday, June 12 at 2 pm, at Marion Avenue and Park Avenue West in Mansfield.

The grand marshal for this year's parade is Jackie Mayer, crowned Miss Ohio in 1962. She went on to win the title of Miss America later that year. This is a special year for Jackie as she celebrates her 60th anniversary as Miss Ohio and Miss America.

After the parade, there will be an autograph signing event at the Richland Carrousel Park. This is a free event open to the public, so be sure to come out and support your favorite contestant.

But the festivities don't stop there.

Here's a quick rundown of events planned for the 2022 Miss Ohio Week:

The Miss Ohio Outstanding Teen show will be held on Wednesday, June 15, at 7 pm at the Renaissance Theatre.

The first night of the Miss Ohio Preliminary Night will be Thursday, June 16, at the Renaissance Theatre.

The second night of the preliminary competition will be held on Friday, June 17, starting at 7:05 pm.

The Miss Ohio finals will be on Satuday, June 18, starting at 7:30 pm.

Don't miss your chance to see history in the making. Be sure to attend this year's Miss Ohio Week events.