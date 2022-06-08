Texas homeowners are cashing in by letting strangers pay to use their pools by the hour

Would you consider renting out your swimming pool, backyard, or barn to bring in extra income? That's what many Texas homeowners have started doing.

Jupiterimages/Canva Pro

In these hot Texas summers, there's nothing quite like a refreshing dip in a pool. However, not everyone has the luxury of their backyard oasis. Enter pool and backyard rentals.

It's a win-win for many Texas homeowners and residents.

For example, the homeowner gets to make extra cash, and the renter gets to enjoy someone else's backyard pool. As a result, many people are now renting other people's spaces to host birthday parties, weddings, and other events.

Jacqueline Mancilla is one of many Texans who decided to give "pool renting" a try to help her family stay afloat during the pandemic.

Mancilla and her husband were among the many Texans whose incomes were reduced in the last year. To offset some of their financial losses, they decided to rent out their backyard pool by the hour. They were surprised to find that many people took them up on their offer.

While their situation is not unique, it does illustrate how Texans are finding creative ways to make ends meet during these difficult times.

If you are interested in renting out part of your property, several websites can help facilitate this. Swimply is one popular site that Texas residents have started using for this purpose.

It's comparable to Airbnb in a lot of ways. Only, instead of renting out your house or a room where someone can stay overnight, you're renting out your yard, pool, barn, or other outdoor structure.

While this sounds like a simple way to bring in extra cash, some people have expressed concerns, especially when it comes to liability. Whenever you allow strangers to use your property, there is a chance that they could get injured. So, before you leap into pool renting, ensure you have adequate insurance coverage.

Some listing websites will provide insurance, just like Airbnb does for those renting out parts of their home, but you should check with your homeowner's policy to make sure you are covered in the event of an accident.

Another thing to check is whether renting out part of your home is allowed where you live. Some cities have ordinances against short-term rentals, so you'll want to do your research before jumping in.

What do you think about this idea?

Is this something you'd consider to make extra money?

Would you consider renting out someone else's pool or yard?

Let us know in the comments.