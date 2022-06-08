Treat dad to a dinner cruise around Pittsburgh this Father's Day

Looking for a fun way to celebrate Father's Day in Pittsburgh? Consider the Gateway Clipper's Father's Day dinner cruise and tour. Read on to learn more.

Monkey Business Images/Canva Pro

This Father's Day, treat your dad to a dinner cruise aboard the Gateway Clipper riverboat.

As the sun sets over downtown Pittsburgh, he'll enjoy a delicious meal from the Clipper's all-you-can-eat buffet while taking in sweeping views of the city's skyline from the river.

The cruise includes a tour of the city, so he'll also be able to learn more about its history and culture. The riverboat also features a full-service bar, so dad can relax with a drink while listening to music. Best of all, the dinner cruise is the perfect opportunity to spend some quality time with your dad.

So whether you're reconnecting over old memories or making new ones, you're sure to create lasting bonds with this Father's Day gift. It's a perfect Sunday afternoon activity that the whole family can enjoy.

Boarding time for the cruise on June 19, 2022, starts at 3:15 pm at 350 W Station Square Drive. The cruise itself lasts from 4-6 pm. Reservations can be made at GatewayClipper.com.

Adult tickets are $60 per person, while tickets for kids aged 12 and under are $30. Parking is available in the Station Square Parking Garage or at the West Carson River Lot.

If you are interested in the Father's Day cruise, make your reservation in advance as there are limited spots, and they are likely to fill up.

Is this something your dad would enjoy?

What else do you plan on doing for Father's Day this year?

Let us know in the comments.