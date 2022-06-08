Popular Colorado restaurant closes after 88 years in business

A popular Colorado restaurant that has been serving hungry patrons since the Great Depression will be closing its doors later this month.

Founded in 1934, the Bonnie Brae Tavern was a popular restaurant in Colorado for 88 years. However, it will be closing its doors later this month. Ricky Dire, who owns the restaurant with his cousin Michael, said its last day open will be June 25, 2022.

Michael and Ricky's grandparents, Carl and Sue Dire, opened the local eatery at 740 South University Boulevard in Denver during the Great Depression.

Despite many challenges and changing trends over the years, the Dires were able to keep the business going for nearly nine decades.

Currently, the restaurant serves a variety of appetizers, salads, pizzas, burgers, sandwiches, and desserts which you can have delivered through local food delivery apps.

The family sold the property where the restaurant is situated at the end of May for $4.5 million. Before selling, the Dires applied for a certificate of demolition eligibility in 2019, which would allow a buyer to demolish the property and build a new structure on the land.

Everything in the restaurant, from wiring to the plumbing, was nearly 90 years old and needed to be replaced if the restaurant continued. This contributed heavily to the decision to sell the property.

According to reports, the new owners have plans to tear down the restaurant and build an apartment complex on the site.

While the Bonnie Brae Tavern will be dearly missed, the new development is sure to bring new life to the area.

You can view a collection of historical photos taken over the years at the Bonnie Brae Tavern on their website.