Officials warn Indiana residents to check for ticks as Lyme disease cases spike throughout state

As the summer season gets underway, health officials in Indiana are urging residents to be on the lookout for ticks.

Natalya Aksenova/Getty Images/Canva Pro

As the weather warms up, people are spending more time outdoors, which means an increased risk of coming in contact with ticks.

Ticks are small, spider-like creatures that attach themselves to the skin of animals, including humans. They feed on blood and can transmit several serious diseases, including Lyme disease. They can be found in tall grasses and brush and are most active during the summer months.

Lyme disease is a severe and potentially debilitating illness caused by the bite of a tick, has been on the rise in recent years, and Indiana has been one of the states hardest hit by the outbreak. Lyme disease can cause a wide range of symptoms, including fever, headaches, fatigue, and joint pain.

Left untreated can lead to severe complications, including neurological problems and even death.

Lyme disease cases in Indiana have been on the rise in recent years. Therefore, Indiana health officials are urging people to take precautions to avoid being bitten by a tick.

Here are a few simple steps you can take to reduce your risk of being bitten by a tick.

First, wear long sleeves and pants when you're outdoors in areas where ticks might be present.

Second, use insect repellent containing DEET or other chemicals effective against ticks.

Finally, check your body for ticks after spending time outdoors and promptly remove any that you find.

If you have pets, you should also check them for ticks each time they go outside.

By taking these precautions, you can help to protect yourself and your family from the dangers of Lyme disease.