Pennsylvania government workers get bonuses, while lawmakers avoid sending $2,000 checks to residents

While Pennsylvania lawmakers continue to debate how to best use the $2 billion in federal aid the state received from the American Rescue Plan Act, state government workers have already been approved to receive pay bonuses.

It was recently announced that most Pennsylvania government workers would receive a $1,000 bonus. This comes as good news to state employees who have been working tirelessly during the pandemic.

However, many Pennsylvania residents are wondering why their elected officials have not yet acted to send them direct payments of $2,000 each, as called for by Governor Wolf.

Funding for the one-time direct payment to Pennsylvania residents would come from a $2 billion allocation that the federal government sent to the state via the American Rescue Plan Act.

The purpose of those funds is to help the people of Pennslyvania recover from the devastating effects of the pandemic on many families and would be limited to households earning less than $80,000 per year.

However, despite many public demands by Governor Wolf, the Pennsylvania legislature has yet to draft a bill that would allow those funds to be sent out to individuals. To make matters worse, if those funds are not distributed by the end of 2024, they will have to be sent back to the federal government.

With inflation on the rise, many Pennsylvania families are struggling to make ends meet and could really use the extra money. However, it's not a long-term public assistance program. Instead, it's essentially returning taxpayer money to the people.

It remains to be seen whether Pennsylvania lawmakers will eventually act to send direct payments to residents. Still, in the meantime, at least state government employees will be enjoying their bonuses.