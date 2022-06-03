61% of Americans report living "paycheck to paycheck" due to inflation and higher living costs

A new report revealed some shocking statistics about the state of Amerians' finances. As it turns out, earning a high income doesn't necessarily mean you can avoid money troubles.

According to a recent report, an alarming 61% of Americans are living "paycheck to paycheck" due to inflation and higher living costs. This is a nine percent increase from just a year ago, meaning that 157 million people have little to no money left at the end of the month after paying basic living expenses.

This is a troubling trend, especially considering that most people earning less than $50,000 are living paycheck to paycheck.

Not even those who earn relatively high incomes are spared. The report found that 36% of people who make $250,000 per year or more also live paycheck to paycheck. However, some financial experts disagree with that characterization.

According to some financial experts, the definition of living "paycheck to paycheck" can vary greatly depending on your income level.

For example, for those earning less than $50,000 per year, living "paycheck to paycheck" often means spending all income on immediate monthly living costs.

However, when you get into the higher income brackets, living "paycheck to paycheck" can mean keeping just enough disposable income in your bank account to cover your monthly expenses. But a sizeable amount of income may be moved into investment or retirement accounts where funds are not readily available.

There is a significant distinction between the two scenarios.

With low unemployment and relatively robust wage gains, one would think that people would have a little more disposable income. Unfortunately, however, costs are rising at an unprecedented rate, making it difficult for many Americans to make ends meet.

