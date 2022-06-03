New York lawmakers pass bill banning new Bitcoin mining permits

Bitcoin mining has been booming in New York in recent years. However, a new law threatens to slow down crypto miners who are eager to break into the business.

Hirurg/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

The Bitcoin mining boom in New York state hit a roadblock this week as the state Senate passed a bill that will halt new permits for certain fossil fuel power plants to be used in Bitcoin mining.

Bitcoin mining is an energy-intensive process that typically relies on fossil fuels to power the computers that solve complex mathematical problems in order to earn new Bitcoins.

In recent years, the Bitcoin boom has led to a surge in mining activity, particularly in regions with low-cost electricity, such as New York.

However, the environmental impact of Bitcoin mining has come under increasing scrutiny. Therefore, state lawmakers just passed a bill that will put a moratorium on new permits for power plants using certain types of fossil fuels to be used in Bitcoin mining.

The proposed law is also intended to initiate a study on the environmental impact of mining facilities in the state. While some have criticized the bill as too heavy-handed, others argue that it is necessary to protect the environment from the growing threat of Bitcoin mining.

Before the bill becomes law, it must be signed by Governor Kathy Hochul. However, proponents of the bill are concerned that Governor Hochul may veto the bill since she recently received a sizeable campaign donation from a local crypto-mining facility.

However, New York could be a leader in responsible cryptocurrency mining if the bill does pass.

What is your take on this?

Do you think crypto mining should be regulated in New York?

Let us know in the comments.